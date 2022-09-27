Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Man accused of stealing from, living with dead roommate for the past 4 years, DA says

California detectives say they searched a home last week and found a body on the floor of what...
California detectives say they searched a home last week and found a body on the floor of what had been a back bedroom.(Pixabay)
By Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICO, Calif. (Gray News) – A man in California accused of living with the body of his dead roommate for the past four years was charged with identity theft in connection to writing forged checks from his account.

According to the Burke County District Attorney’s Office, family members reported to police in August that they had not seen or heard from Kevin Olson, 64, in about four years.

District Attorney Mike Ramsey said Olson’s relatives reported they had reached out to his roommate, Darren Pritle, 57, several times over the years, but Pritle always gave various excuses as to Olson’s absences.

From a series of interviews, officers determined Olson was last seen in October 2018.

According to bank records obtained by detectives, United States Navy retirement checks were deposited directly into Olson’s accounts each month, and the mortgage for his home continued to be paid.

Further investigation revealed about 50 checks had been written to Pirtle from the account since July 2019.

Ramsey said detectives compared the writing and signatures on the checks and determined they were forged.

Detectives searched Pritle’s home last week and found Olson’s body on the floor of what had been his back bedroom.

Based on the condition of the body, Ramsey said officers requested the assistance of the Department of Justice Crime Lab in Chico and anthropologists.

Investigators believe Olson died in late 2018. An autopsy to determine the cause of death is pending.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chance Lewis
Family shot at by man during road rage incident, police say
Around 8 p.m. last Tuesday, Brandon was tragically killed in a crash on Walnut Grove and Perkins.
Candlelight vigil held in Hyde Park mourns Memphis man killed in accident
Bodycam video shows the moment a train hit a police cruiser while a woman in custody sat inside...
GRAPHIC: Woman hit by train while in police cruiser parked on tracks
Ezekiel Kelly
Judge signs warrants for arrest of witnesses in case against man charged in deadly shooting spree
Suspects hit a police car and drove off
Three men arrested after police chase, police say

Latest News

Ukrainian servicemen ride on a tank in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine, Wednesday,...
Kremlin paves way to annex large parts of Ukraine
Texas authorities said 48-year-old Michelle Reynolds, a Fairview Junior High School teacher, is...
Husband reports wife missing; car found in different state, authorities say
Toy companies expect to focus more on adult customers this holiday season.
Toy companies aim to focus on adults this holiday season
FILE - Alex Jones talks to media during a midday break in his trial at the Travis County...
In Alex Jones trial, parents testify of pain inflicted by Sandy Hook deniers