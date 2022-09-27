Grizzlies open training camp as Triple J continues to heal

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The new slogan going into the upcoming NBA season from the Grizzles Marketing Department is “Big Memphis.” But, one of the biggest Grizzlies won’t be on the court when the campaign gets underway.

The basketball-playing Beale Street Bears are back in the building on Beal and back to the business of basketballing. The Grizzlies held Media Day Monday in preparation for the 2022-23 season.

The first preseason game is Saturday at Milwaukee. The Grizzlies with a couple of big events during the offseason.

The biggest was signing superstar guard Jar Morant to a 5-year $193 million contract extension. The other was losing star forward Jerna Jackson Jr. for the beginning of the season because of foot surgery he had back in June.

The biggest question for Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor Jenkins as they get started this season is who’s going to replace Triple J.

“Nothing’s set in stone on how we would start if Jeran were to be out,” said Jenkins. “You know, I think there’s a lot of different options we could go to -- even looking at combinations of BC and X together.”

“We got a lot of guts on this team that’s capable of a lot so, pretty much what we’ve been battling with since I got here -- injuries, a big thing for us. Having guys out, as you can tell, it hasn’t hurt us,” said Morant. “I’ve been out for a while last season. We were still winning. We had guys come in and contribute so if the question is there pressure on that...no.”

“Everybody always picks up for each other. That’s kind of our motto for the last like two years,” said JJJ. We’ve done a great job of that so, definitely continue to.”

Wating JJJ walk into Media Day Monday, he looks good, he feels good. The Grizzlies say they are not ruling out the fact that he may be back for opening night. JJJ says he thinks he won’t be ready til shortly after the season tips off.

