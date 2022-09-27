Advertise with Us
Cool mornings and pleasant days through the weekend

By Spencer Denton
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clear through sunset with temperatures falling back through the 70s. Winds: North at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear and chilly. Lows in the mid 40s to low 50s. Winds: Northeast wind at 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and windy with highs in the mid 70s. Winds will be northeast at 10-20 mph. A RED FLAG WARNING is in effect during the day for extremely dry air, wind and dry fuels.

LATE WEEK: Thursday and Friday will be sunny and cooler with afternoon highs in the mid 70s to around 80 and lows in the 50s.

WEEKEND: Hurricane Ian will be east of here, but some of the upper level moisture associated with that system may bring a few clouds to our area over the weekend. High temperatures will be around 80 to 85 with lows in the 50s.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

