Best Life: Foods and drinks that keep you hydrated

ORLANDO, FLA. (Ivanhoe Newswire) -- The human body is 60% water. We need it to survive. It keeps our blood flowing, our joints moving and our brain working. But nearly 80% of people do not drink enough water.

If you are dehydrated, you can experience fatigue, dizziness and confusion. If left untreated, extreme dehydration can lead to heat stroke or even death. But are there alternatives to staying hydrated other than water? How much water do you really need?

Experts say the average man needs 15 and a half cups of water a day. For women, it’s 11 and a half. There are ways to stay hydrated other than water.

Caffeine-free teas are just as hydrating as water, tea is packed with antioxidants, and it doesn’t matter the tea you like. Another way is fruit juice. One hundred percent fruit juice contains eighty-five percent water, plus you get the added benefit of the vitamins. If you’re hydrating post-workout, chocolate milk is 90% water.

You can also eat your way to healthy hydration. One cup of watermelon contains half a cup of water, plus several important nutrients. Cantaloupe is also 90% water. Ninety-one percent of a strawberry’s weight comes from water, as do peaches. Vegetables like cauliflower are 92% water, as well as being rich in vitamin C and vitamin K, which can help you stay hydrated. And one cup of lettuce provides a quarter cup of water.

Some things that won’t do a good job of keeping you hydrated include things such as soda, coffee, energy drinks, sweet tea and even lemonade. Why is that? Because they are either loaded with caffeine, unnatural sugars or even both, which dehydrate the body more than hydrating it.

Contributors to this news report includes: Marsha Lewis, Producer; Roque Correa, Videographer and Editor.

