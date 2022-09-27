Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Best Life: Foods and drinks that keep you hydrated

By Ivanhoe Broadcast News
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 6:15 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, FLA. (Ivanhoe Newswire) -- The human body is 60% water. We need it to survive. It keeps our blood flowing, our joints moving and our brain working. But nearly 80% of people do not drink enough water.

If you are dehydrated, you can experience fatigue, dizziness and confusion. If left untreated, extreme dehydration can lead to heat stroke or even death. But are there alternatives to staying hydrated other than water? How much water do you really need?

Experts say the average man needs 15 and a half cups of water a day. For women, it’s 11 and a half. There are ways to stay hydrated other than water.

Caffeine-free teas are just as hydrating as water, tea is packed with antioxidants, and it doesn’t matter the tea you like. Another way is fruit juice. One hundred percent fruit juice contains eighty-five percent water, plus you get the added benefit of the vitamins. If you’re hydrating post-workout, chocolate milk is 90% water.

You can also eat your way to healthy hydration. One cup of watermelon contains half a cup of water, plus several important nutrients. Cantaloupe is also 90% water. Ninety-one percent of a strawberry’s weight comes from water, as do peaches. Vegetables like cauliflower are 92% water, as well as being rich in vitamin C and vitamin K, which can help you stay hydrated. And one cup of lettuce provides a quarter cup of water.

Some things that won’t do a good job of keeping you hydrated include things such as soda, coffee, energy drinks, sweet tea and even lemonade. Why is that? Because they are either loaded with caffeine, unnatural sugars or even both, which dehydrate the body more than hydrating it.

Contributors to this news report includes: Marsha Lewis, Producer; Roque Correa, Videographer and Editor.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Around 8 p.m. last Tuesday, Brandon was tragically killed in a crash on Walnut Grove and Perkins.
Candlelight vigil held in Hyde Park mourns Memphis man killed in accident
Chance Lewis
Family shot at by man during road rage incident, police say
Bodycam video shows the moment a train hit a police cruiser while a woman in custody sat inside...
GRAPHIC: Woman hit by train while in police cruiser parked on tracks
Suspects hit a police car and drove off
Three men arrested after police chase, police say
The sheriff’s office said in a news release it appeared in surveillance video that Angelo...
Woman fatally shoots intoxicated intruder to protect husband, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

Best Life
Best Life: Over-cleaning could interrupt your body’s natural defense systems
Best Life
Best Life: Over-cleaning could interrupt your body's natural defense systems
Best Life
Best Life: Foods and drinks that keep you hydrated
The envelope appears to contain an Amazon gift card. Instead, authorities said theses envelopes...
Tennessee authorities warn residents of envelopes being delivered with white substance