Attorneys announce Tenn. lawsuit in Varsity Spirit abuse scandal

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Attorneys will hold a conference to announce a new federal lawsuit in the ongoing Varisty Spirit abuse scandal Tuesday morning.

According to attorneys of the survivors, the announcement “will be the latest chapter in the disturbing narrative where teenage athletes were physically, emotionally and sexually abused while the athletes’ gyms alongside national interests like Varsity Spirit, the U.S. All-Star Federation (USASF) and Bain Capital allowed it to happen.”

Attorneys for the survivors include civil rights attorney Bakari Sellers, Rep. John Ray Clemmons, Jessica Fickling and Alexandra Benevento.

The attorneys are seeking relief for multiple survivors and against abusers including Tennessee-based Premier Athletics.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.