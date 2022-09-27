901 FC’s Smith gets notice for Top USL Weekly Honor

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - 901 FC’s Graham Smith is the latest Memphis player in line for United Soccer League Player of the Week Honors.

Smith, a forward, scored the game-winning goal off a head in the 95th minute of extra time as the boys from the Bluff City beat Louisville City on the Road 2-1.

It was the premier matchup in USL in a 1 vs 2 skirmish that saw chippiness throughout and several ejections at the end of the match.

Even Memphis’ leading goal Scorer Philip Goodrum got a red card ejection for retaliation. He’ll have to miss 901 FC’s next match at Miami Saturday night.

The 901 made a move before the roster deadline to bring in Forward Dylan Borczak via transfer from the USL Rio Grande Valley FC Toros.

Borczak with two goals and nine starts in 24 appearances in his rookie season.

He’s described as “a very fast dynamic attacking threat” by 901 FC Assistant Sporting director Caleb Sewell.

Borczak was the Horizon League Offensive Player of the Year as a senior at Oakland University in Detroit.

