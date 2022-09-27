Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

19-year-old charged in deadly shooting spree to appear in court; more charges likely to come

By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 4:59 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man charged in the deadly shooting spree across Memphis earlier this month is due back in Shelby County Court this week.

Ezekiel Kelly, 19, remains in Shelby County jail without bond.

Family of Second victim in Shooting Spree Says He Was Quiet, Family-Oriented

As of now, Kelly faces one first-degree murder charge but that could change during Tuesday’s court appearance.

That charge stems from the shooting death of Dewayne Tunstall on Lyndale Avenue around midnight on Sept. 7.

Memphis Police Department says Kelly shot Tunstall in the head killing him, during a conversation.

A total of three people died and three others were injured in this shooting spree Kelly is accused of committing.

Wife says fourth victim shot in Memphis shooting spree is on the road to recovery

Police spent hours searching for Kelly across Shelby County, even going as far as Southaven causing several lockdowns across Shelby County.

At Kelly’s last court appearance, a preliminary hearing was set for Tuesday.

Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy said we could expect to hear from witnesses at the hearing and more charges are likely to come.

Kelly’s public defender also requested his juvenile records at his last court appearance.

Kelly has a lengthy juvenile record, receiving his first charge at the age of 15.

He received his first adult charge in 2020 for aggravated assault in a case that originally carried a first-degree murder charge.

He served 11 months of that 3-year sentence and was just released from jail in March 2022.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Around 8 p.m. last Tuesday, Brandon was tragically killed in a crash on Walnut Grove and Perkins.
Candlelight vigil held in Hyde Park mourns Memphis man killed in accident
Chance Lewis
Family shot at by man during road rage incident, police say
Bodycam video shows the moment a train hit a police cruiser while a woman in custody sat inside...
GRAPHIC: Woman hit by train while in police cruiser parked on tracks
Suspects hit a police car and drove off
Three men arrested after police chase, police say
The sheriff’s office said in a news release it appeared in surveillance video that Angelo...
Woman fatally shoots intoxicated intruder to protect husband, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Tuesday Morning Weather
It’s been nearly three weeks since a gunman terrorized the City of Memphis in an hours-long...
Shelby County looks into county-wide emergency communication system
A shooting leaves a women in critical condition.
A shooting leaves a women in critical condition.
A shooting leaves a women in critical condition.
Shooting at Creekside Meadows Apartments