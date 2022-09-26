Two juveniles arrested after car theft

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two juveniles were arrested after a car theft on Claybrook Street near Bellevue Boulevard.

On September 20, 2022, at 7:45 a.m., officers responded to an auto theft.

The victim advised the officers that their vehicle was parked outside their residence, and the following day, their 2020 Hyundai Sedan was gone.

Hours later, officers noticed a white Hyundai near Sam Cooper on I-240 that was weaving in and out of traffic.

The officers were able to run the tag, and the vehicle came back that it was stolen.

Officers attempted a traffic stop but failed as the vehicle drove away.

Later, the person driving the vehicle lost control and crashed on Walnut Grove and I-240, where the driver and passenger were arrested.

The 15-year-old female driver was charged with failure to exercise due care, evading arrest in an automobile, financial responsibility, no driver’s license, reckless driving, and theft of property of $10,000-$60,000.

The other 15-year-old female passenger was charged with theft of property of $10,000-$60,000.

