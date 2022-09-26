Storm damage in Covington leads to cleanup

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cleanup is underway in downtown Covington after a storm caused damage.

Covington had reports of property damage that happened hours after the event.

One person said,” We’re really glad no one was here with the entire square packed.”

She’s grateful the storm rolled through Covington, after over 2,500 people at Saturday’s Heritage Festival had already left the historic downtown.

“It was like a howling, it was the loudest boom!” said the owner of Up Town BBQ.

The owner of the restaurant said that they closed their doors right around eight o’clock.

This Sunday afternoon, the cleanup of downtown Covington happened, and many congregations of believers from across Covington came to offer prayer for protection.

“It made me love my community that much more for how my community came together last night. It was very selfless.” one person said.

