Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Prostate Cancer: Who is most at risk?

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month and Regional One Health is hoping to spread awareness.

Regional One Health Medical Oncologist Dr. Bilawal Ahmed joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about who is at most risk and the difference early screening can make.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspects hit a police car and drove off
Three men arrested after police chase, police say
I-40 at Watkins
MPD issued traffic alert on I-40
Bodycam video shows the moment a train hit a police cruiser while a woman in custody sat inside...
GRAPHIC: Woman hit by train while in police cruiser parked on tracks
Proud Boys seen protesting outside the Memphis Museum of Science and History (MoSH) right...
Memphis Museum’s Drag Show & Dance Party canceled last-minute amid Proud Boys presence
Around 8 p.m. last Tuesday, Brandon was tragically killed in a crash on Walnut Grove and Perkins.
Candlelight vigil held in Hyde Park mourns Memphis man killed in accident

Latest News

‘I Survived It’ Walk-a-thon set for October 1
‘I Survived It’ Walk-a-thon set for October 1
Prostate Cancer: Who is most at risk?
‘I Survived It’ Walk-a-thon set for October 1
AARP talks signs of workplace age discrimination
AARP talks signs of workplace age discrimination