Olive Branch High School Dance Team performing at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Olive Branch High School Dance Team will perform at this years Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.

After winning many Mid-South and national competitions, they will be able to perform on a national stage at the Big Apple.

The Head Dance team coach said, “Last year was phenomenal. Our very first competition, we came in second place. After that, we came in, and we worked our butts off, and from that point on, every competition after that, we won first place.” And they showed me the rings, they got rings “ we won two rings that year, last year so we’re very proud of ourselves for that, but this is an amazing feeling for the girls to have the opportunity of a lifetime.”

The coach went on to say, “it is extra special because they currently have five seniors on the team. That same group of girls to be able to do this, to go to New York, the opportunity to go to New York, it is just crazy, this is a great way for them to send them off in the world.”

The team is looking for community support for their trip to New York and is currently working to reach $35, 000 for all 11 teammates to go to New York for the performance.

