MLGW works to find solutions as president, CEO announces resignation

By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 4:56 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We’re now waiting to learn who will lead Memphis Light Gas and Water after the president and CEO announced his plans to step down last week.

J.T. Young says he’s leaving Memphis to work for a utility company in Florida.

Young’s resignation will come as MLGW works through significant changes within the company.

He will leave Memphis to become vice president for Florida Power and Light on Oct. 14.

Just two and a half weeks ago, Young recommended the MLGW board to keep the Tennessee Valley Authority as its power supplier.

Young says he believes it’s the best alternative for MLGW customers.

It also comes as the utility company deals with staffing issues.

Young says there are currently 25 customer service representatives in training right now -- a need much of the community has stressed.

“I know that it has been frustrating to our customers,” said Young. “We do realize that, and all hands are on deck to improve that.”

MLGW will reopen its doors on Oct. 3 for customers at four community offices and just a week later, Young will be heading to Florida.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland will appoint the next CEO for the utility company, but the MLGW board could select an interim one in the meantime.

