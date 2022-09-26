Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Man accused of kidnapping ex-girlfriend, holding her at knifepoint

Elijah Gravatt is charged with aggravated kidnapping and assault.
Elijah Gravatt is charged with aggravated kidnapping and assault.(Action News 5/SCSO)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 21-year-old man is facing charges for the kidnapping of his ex-girlfriend at knifepoint, according to Memphis Police Department.

An affidavit says Elijah Gravatt is charged with aggravated assault and aggravated kidnapping.

On Sept. 22, officers responded to a call from the victim who claimed her ex-boyfriend, Gravatt, got into her vehicle at the Summit Apartments in Raleigh and told her to drive him to Mississippi.

When she told him she couldn’t, Gravatt allegedly pulled out a knife and said “I’ll slit your throat.”

While driving Gravatt pulled the victim’s hair and placed the knife on her neck, according to the affidavit. That’s when, police say, she pulled over at a fast food restaurant on Summer Avenue and attempted to get out of the car. Officials say Gravatt made more threats to stab her.

She was eventually able to exit and go inside the business where the manager notified the police.

Gravatt was taken into custody and the knife was recovered from the vehicle.

He is in Shelby County Jail with a bond of $75,000.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspects hit a police car and drove off
Three men arrested after police chase, police say
I-40 at Watkins
MPD issued traffic alert on I-40
Bodycam video shows the moment a train hit a police cruiser while a woman in custody sat inside...
GRAPHIC: Woman hit by train while in police cruiser parked on tracks
Proud Boys seen protesting outside the Memphis Museum of Science and History (MoSH) right...
Memphis Museum’s Drag Show & Dance Party canceled last-minute amid Proud Boys presence
Around 8 p.m. last Tuesday, Brandon was tragically killed in a crash on Walnut Grove and Perkins.
Candlelight vigil held in Hyde Park mourns Memphis man killed in accident

Latest News

Olive Branch High School Dance Team performing at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
Olive Branch High School Dance Team performing at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
bb
Morning Update on Hurricane Ian - 9/26
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Monday Morning Weather 9/26
MLGW
MLGW works to find solutions as president, CEO announces resignation