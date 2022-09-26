‘I Survived It’ Walk-a-thon set for October 1

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The “I Survived It” Walk-a-thon Car and Bike Expo is set for Saturday, October 1 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Raleigh Civic Center.

Beauty Beyond the Scars is hosting the event.

The non-profit works to raise awareness and provide support to those dealing with abuse and loss.

Beauty Beyond the Scars Founder and CEO Ponya Dodson and Executive Director Demetrius Dodson joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the importance of the event.

The event will be a chance to celebrate those who have survived while also remembering and honoring “fallen angels” who have lost their lives to domestic violence.

There will also be vendors, food trucks, music, games, and more.

Below is the schedule of the events:

9am- Walk Registration & Check In

10am- 5K Walk Begins

12pm- Car & Bike Expo

Click here for more information.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.