Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

‘I Survived It’ Walk-a-thon set for October 1

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The “I Survived It” Walk-a-thon Car and Bike Expo is set for Saturday, October 1 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Raleigh Civic Center.

Beauty Beyond the Scars is hosting the event.

The non-profit works to raise awareness and provide support to those dealing with abuse and loss.

Beauty Beyond the Scars Founder and CEO Ponya Dodson and Executive Director Demetrius Dodson joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the importance of the event.

The event will be a chance to celebrate those who have survived while also remembering and honoring “fallen angels” who have lost their lives to domestic violence.

There will also be vendors, food trucks, music, games, and more.

Below is the schedule of the events:

  • 9am- Walk Registration & Check In
  • 10am- 5K Walk Begins
  • 12pm- Car & Bike Expo

Click here for more information.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspects hit a police car and drove off
Three men arrested after police chase, police say
I-40 at Watkins
MPD issued traffic alert on I-40
Bodycam video shows the moment a train hit a police cruiser while a woman in custody sat inside...
GRAPHIC: Woman hit by train while in police cruiser parked on tracks
Proud Boys seen protesting outside the Memphis Museum of Science and History (MoSH) right...
Memphis Museum’s Drag Show & Dance Party canceled last-minute amid Proud Boys presence
Around 8 p.m. last Tuesday, Brandon was tragically killed in a crash on Walnut Grove and Perkins.
Candlelight vigil held in Hyde Park mourns Memphis man killed in accident

Latest News

Doctors are consulting with young men about prostate cancer and venereal disease, including...
Prostate Cancer: Who is most at risk?
Prostate Cancer: Who is most at risk?
‘I Survived It’ Walk-a-thon set for October 1
AARP talks signs of workplace age discrimination
AARP talks signs of workplace age discrimination