Feeling like Fall this week, rain chances this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Behind yesterday’s cold front, cooler air will continue to move in today. Temperatures are in the upper 50s to lower 60s this morning. With sunshine in place, we will have high temperatures in the lower 80s this afternoon. It will feel chilly tonight with low temperatures in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

TODAY: Sunny. High: 82 degrees. Winds: Northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear with a light North wind and lows ranging from the lower 40s in some areas in west Tennessee to the lower 50s in Memphis.

REST OF THIS WEEK: Tuesday will be sunny with highs in the lower 80s and lows in the lower 50s. Wednesday and Thursday will be sunny and cooler with afternoon highs in the upper 70s and lows in the low to mid 50s. Friday will be partly cloudy with a stray shower possible with highs in the upper 70s.

NEXT WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with isolated showers possible for areas east with highs in the low 80s with lows in the mid and upper 50s. Sunday will be mostly sunny and seasonable with highs in the low to mid 80s.

