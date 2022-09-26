Advertise with Us
Family shot at by man during road rage incident, police say

Chance Lewis
Chance Lewis(SCSO)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A family of four was shot at by a man on Interstate-40, said police.

According to the affidavit, the family was driving westbound on I-40 when a man, later identified as Chance Lewis, cut them off.

The two victims told police the incident ended with the suspect allegedly shooting at them with two children in the car at Perkins and Given Roads.

The victim on the passenger side was able to get the tag number from the Jeep Patriot.

Lewis was identified by his tag number and a six-picture lineup.

Chance Lewis was arrested for aggravated assault.

