Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Clerk’s offices reopen to more lengthy lines

A long line at the clerk's office at Poplar and Highland
A long line at the clerk's office at Poplar and Highland(Action News 5)
By Walter Murphy
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Clerk’s Offices reopened Monday after a week-long break to catch up on a backlog in fulfilling customer orders, but the long lines returned as well.

“This is a Monday and who wants to do this on a Monday?” frustrated customer Brennan Lester asked

When we found Lester at the Poplar Avenue location. She was there with her sister, and she said the two had been switching between holding a spot in line and taking a break for over 90 minutes.

“We saw the line but we never expected this,” Lester said. “When we saw it I said, ‘oh my gosh.’”

Lester, who bought her car from Nevada, has been having problems getting the title transferred. Even though her problems are different than others, she said she understands the frustration.

“I’ve been waiting for eight weeks. I still don’t have my tag and I can’t do it online,” Lester said.

Lester added she was worried about potentially getting a traffic citation, which she’s never had before.

“If I get pulled over for having my tag then I’ll send Wanda Halbert my ticket and she can pay it,” Lester said.

We reached out to Clerk Halbert to see if she had gone through the numbers from last week to update us on the progress to lessen the backlog. At this time, we have not heard back from her.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspects hit a police car and drove off
Three men arrested after police chase, police say
Bodycam video shows the moment a train hit a police cruiser while a woman in custody sat inside...
GRAPHIC: Woman hit by train while in police cruiser parked on tracks
I-40 at Watkins
MPD issued traffic alert on I-40
Around 8 p.m. last Tuesday, Brandon was tragically killed in a crash on Walnut Grove and Perkins.
Candlelight vigil held in Hyde Park mourns Memphis man killed in accident
Proud Boys seen protesting outside the Memphis Museum of Science and History (MoSH) right...
Memphis Museum’s Drag Show & Dance Party canceled last-minute amid Proud Boys presence

Latest News

Hype for Grizzlies season “at an all-time high”
Hype for Grizzlies season “at an all-time high”
The suspects involved in the car theft were found to be two female juveniles.
Two juveniles arrested after car theft
Leantonio Jones (L) and James Mobley (R)
2 arrested in connection to carjacking outside barber shop
Chance Lewis
Family shot at by man during road rage incident, police say