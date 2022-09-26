Clerk’s offices reopen to more lengthy lines

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Clerk’s Offices reopened Monday after a week-long break to catch up on a backlog in fulfilling customer orders, but the long lines returned as well.

“This is a Monday and who wants to do this on a Monday?” frustrated customer Brennan Lester asked

When we found Lester at the Poplar Avenue location. She was there with her sister, and she said the two had been switching between holding a spot in line and taking a break for over 90 minutes.

“We saw the line but we never expected this,” Lester said. “When we saw it I said, ‘oh my gosh.’”

Lester, who bought her car from Nevada, has been having problems getting the title transferred. Even though her problems are different than others, she said she understands the frustration.

“I’ve been waiting for eight weeks. I still don’t have my tag and I can’t do it online,” Lester said.

Lester added she was worried about potentially getting a traffic citation, which she’s never had before.

“If I get pulled over for having my tag then I’ll send Wanda Halbert my ticket and she can pay it,” Lester said.

We reached out to Clerk Halbert to see if she had gone through the numbers from last week to update us on the progress to lessen the backlog. At this time, we have not heard back from her.

