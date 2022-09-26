Advertise with Us
Candlelight vigil held in Hyde Park mourns Memphis man killed in accident

Candlelight vigil held in Hyde Park mourns Memphis man killed in accident
By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A mourning community gathered for a candlelight vigil to remember a Memphis man killed in a crash Tuesday on Walnut Grove and Perkins last week.

In an emotional send-off Sunday, a crowd of men stood in unity, grieving the loss of their brother and longtime friend 41-year-old Brandon Alvin Jones, also known as “C-Buck.”

“It feels bad to have to organize a candle vigil for a homeboy that you grew up with for 30 years, somebody you see all the time, talk about football and just a genuine friend, it kinda really hits different,” said a close friend and vigil organizer A-Diddy.

Around 8 p.m. last Tuesday, Brandon was tragically killed in a crash on Walnut Grove and Perkins.

MPD says his vehicle reportedly struck a utility pole. Brandon died on scene along with his 36-year-old girlfriend, Bridgett Murry.

Family, friends, and neighbors in Hyde Park wore red and white to represent C-Buck’s favorite team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers while sharing how much he will be forever missed.

“My nephew, he’s in a better place now. Hopefully, we all can get there one day and see him on the other side. We’re definitely going to get there one day,” said Mark Jones, Brandon’s Uncle.

“I’m just thankful I got to see him as much as I did in the last few years because I bounced around all over the world, it was tough,” said Bradley Jones, Brandon’s younger brother.

Courtney White, Brandon’s friend, added, “We are not going to stop living for C-Buck. C-Buck is going to be with us all day, every day, all day, no matter what. So, we’re always going to keep them with us 24/7.”

While Brandon Jones’ loved ones release their loving thoughts and prayers, members in the Hyde Park community said it will continue to remain strong as a family.

“We got to be together as a family, and we can’t let nothing come against us as a family. We need to come together as a community, pray for each other, talk to each other, don’t let nobody stop the bond of family in our community,” said a member who attended the vigil.

Memphis police said the cause of the crash is under investigation, but police say they believe speeding was a factor.

