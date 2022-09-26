Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life: Thurs., 22 September

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Comics, Cosplay, & Contests

Donald Juengling | Founder of Memphis Comic Expo

10th Tennessee Equality Project Gumbo Contest Part 1

Ginger Leonard | State Board Chair of Tennessee Equality Project

Austin Rowe | Broker & Owner of Rowe Realtors

10th Tennessee Equality Project Gumbo Contest Part 2

Ginger Leonard | State Board Chair of Tennessee Equality Project

Austin Rowe | Broker & Owner of Rowe Realtors

Mid-South Fair At Landers Center

Autumn Payne | 2021 Miss Mid-South Fair

Whitney Branan | 2X Youth Talent Contest Grand Champion at Mid-South State Fair

2022 “Fighting The Unknown” Contest

Dr. Marcin Arendt | Artistic Director at Memphis In Poland Festival

Magda Dutkiewicz Vaughan | Operations & Marketing Director at Memphis In Poland Festival

“I Survived It” Walkathon Car & Bike Expo

Ponya Dodson | CEO & Founder of Beauty Beyond The Scars

Demetrius Dodson | Executive Director of Beauty Beyond The Scars

Sickle Cell Disease Vs. Sickle Cell Trait

Rana Cooper | Nurse Practitioner at Methodist Comprehensive Sickle Cell Center

