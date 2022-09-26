Bluff City Life: Thurs., 22 September
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
Donald Juengling | Founder of Memphis Comic Expo
10th Tennessee Equality Project Gumbo Contest Part 1
Ginger Leonard | State Board Chair of Tennessee Equality Project
Austin Rowe | Broker & Owner of Rowe Realtors
10th Tennessee Equality Project Gumbo Contest Part 2
Mid-South Fair At Landers Center
Autumn Payne | 2021 Miss Mid-South Fair
Whitney Branan | 2X Youth Talent Contest Grand Champion at Mid-South State Fair
Sponsored by Mid-South Fair
2022 “Fighting The Unknown” Contest
Dr. Marcin Arendt | Artistic Director at Memphis In Poland Festival
Magda Dutkiewicz Vaughan | Operations & Marketing Director at Memphis In Poland Festival
“I Survived It” Walkathon Car & Bike Expo
Ponya Dodson | CEO & Founder of Beauty Beyond The Scars
Demetrius Dodson | Executive Director of Beauty Beyond The Scars
Sickle Cell Disease Vs. Sickle Cell Trait
Rana Cooper | Nurse Practitioner at Methodist Comprehensive Sickle Cell Center
Sponsored by Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare
Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s
