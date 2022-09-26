Bluff City Life: Fri., 23 September
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:
Redefine “Fashion-Forward” With Wardrobes To Empower Women
Amber Harris | Store Manager at Lane Bryant, Ridgeway Trace
Rhonda Lambert Treadwell | Executive Director at Dress For Success Memphis, Inc.
Inside The Mystical World Of Magic
Alex McAleer | Mind Reader at Champions of Magic
Nationally Acclaimed Concerts Coming To GPAC
Paul Chandler | Executive Director at Germantown Performing Arts Center
Chris Duncan | Head of Marketing at Mempho Presents
Mid-South Hero: Martine Hobson
Finding Cures Through Clinical Trials
Robert Den, MD | Chief Medical Officer at Alpha Tau Medical
Noah Vanderwalde, MD, MS | Radiation Oncologist, Director of Clinical Research Operations at West Cancer Center
Sponsored by West Cancer Center
Going Green With New Salads From Farm Burger
Dan Tain | General Manager at Farm Burger, Memphis
Inside Autobahn Indoor Speedway
Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s
