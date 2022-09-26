Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Bluff City Life: Fri., 23 September

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Redefine “Fashion-Forward” With Wardrobes To Empower Women

Amber Harris | Store Manager at Lane Bryant, Ridgeway Trace

Rhonda Lambert Treadwell | Executive Director at Dress For Success Memphis, Inc.

Inside The Mystical World Of Magic

Alex McAleer | Mind Reader at Champions of Magic

Nationally Acclaimed Concerts Coming To GPAC

Paul Chandler | Executive Director at Germantown Performing Arts Center

Chris Duncan | Head of Marketing at Mempho Presents

Mid-South Hero: Martine Hobson

Click here to nominate

Finding Cures Through Clinical Trials

Robert Den, MD | Chief Medical Officer at Alpha Tau Medical

Noah Vanderwalde, MD, MS | Radiation Oncologist, Director of Clinical Research Operations at West Cancer Center

Sponsored by West Cancer Center

Going Green With New Salads From Farm Burger

Dan Tain | General Manager at Farm Burger, Memphis

Inside Autobahn Indoor Speedway

Autobahn Indoor Speedway

Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s

Bluff City Life
Mid-South Fair At Landers Center
Mississippi native impresses John Legend with Southern rock tune on ‘The Voice’
Bluff City Life: Friday, 23 September pt. 1 of 8