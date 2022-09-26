Beautiful weather for the Mid-South this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Sunny skies, low humidity, and comfortable temperatures will prevail across the Mid-South for the rest of the week. Meanwhile, all eyes are on the tropics as Hurricane Ian slowly moves toward Florida. Some clouds from Ian will stream into the Mid-South this weekend.

TONIGHT: Clear with a light North wind and lows ranging from the lower 40s in some areas in west Tennessee to the lower 50s in Memphis.

REST OF THIS WEEK: Tuesday will be sunny with highs in the lower 80s and lows in the lower 50s. Wednesday and Thursday will be sunny and cooler with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s and lows in the low 50s. Friday will be mostly sunny and a tad warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

NEXT WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy with isolated showers possible for areas east as Ian moves inland across the southeastern United States. Highs both days will be in the low to mid 80s with lows in the mid and upper 50s and low 60s.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

