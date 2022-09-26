Advertise with Us
Alabama French bulldog puppy born green

Rare green puppy born in Alabama
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - A dog owner in Helena is celebrating his French bulldog’s unique addition to her litter. The French bulldog gave birth to a green puppy!

Mark Ruffin is the dog’s owner and owner of Big Rajah Bullies. He says the mom was actually supposed to have a C-section but when he went to check on her he found she had two puppies naturally and one of them was green.

At first he thought the pup was dirty, but after scrubbing and trying to clean the pup, he realized the coloring was permanent.

According to CNN, the rare phenomenon is thought to happen when light-colored puppies come in contact with biliverdin, a green pigment found in bile.

