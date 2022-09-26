Advertise with Us
AARP talks signs of workplace age discrimination

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - People are living and staying in the workplace longer.

In fact, workers aged 65 and over are the fastest-growing segment of the workforce.

That is why AARP is addressing age discrimination in the hiring process and workplace.

Bill Rivera, Senior Vice President of Litigation at the AARP Foundation, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about some of the signs of age discrimination and what steps older adults can take if they think they are experiencing workplace age discrimination.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

‘I Survived It’ Walk-a-thon set for October 1
