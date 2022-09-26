3 charged with raping, kidnapping woman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police arrested three men accused in connection to the rape and kidnapping of a woman at gunpoint.

Memphis police officers were called to the scene on College Street on Friday.

The victim told police she was picked up on American Way by an unknown man driving a gray Infiniti.

She was then driven to the College Street location and says once inside, she noticed several men armed with rifles. She then says she was raped.

The victim told police she was able to secretly send a message to her family and contact police, but was held there against her will for about 11 hours.

Officers arrested Robert Eason, Devin Taylor and Edward Hoof.

All three are charged with aggravated kidnapping.

Taylor is charged with attempted aggravated rape.

Eason is also charged with 3 counts of aggravated rape, possessing a firearm during a dangerous felony, attempted aggravated robbery and possessing a handgun as a convicted felon.

Hoof is also charged with aggravated rape, possessing a firearm during a dangerous felony, as well as previous charges from incidents in 2020 and 2017.

Investigators found a Draco rifle, an AR-15 and a shotgun inside of the home.

