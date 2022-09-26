Advertise with Us
2 arrested in connection to carjacking outside barber shop

Leantonio Jones (L) and James Mobley (R)
Leantonio Jones (L) and James Mobley (R)(Memphis Police Dept.)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police arrested two men in connection to a carjacking that happened earlier this month.

Police say a man was carjacked outside Pollards Barber Parlor on Germantown Parkway on September 14.

The man was approached by a man with a gun, who demanded his keys and left the scene in the victim’s Dodge Charger.

The Charger was found on September 23 on I-40 near Jackson Avenue with two men inside, driving recklessly.

Officers attempted a traffic stop but could not get the Charger to pull over because of heavy traffic.

Additional officers were called in to track down the vehicle, and officers eventually found James Mobley and Leantonio Jones in a construction yard on Stage Avenue.

Mobley, 19, is charged with carjacking, intentionally evading arrest in an automobile and possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

Jones, 24, is charged with possession of a controlled substance with the intent to manufacture, deliver or sell and evading arrest.

Both are free on bail.

