Your First Alert to cooler days ahead

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather
By Erin Thomas
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 3:29 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Today will still be warmer than average, but following last nights cold front, much cooler air will stream in tonight making for some mild days and cool nights ahead.

TODAY: Early Morning Showers then becoming Mostly Sunny with a North wind at 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the mid 80s to near 90.

TONIGHT: Clear with a light North wind and lows in the lower 60s.

THIS WEEK: Monday will be sunny with high temperatures in the mid 80s and overnight lows in the mid 50s. Tuesday will be sunny with highs in the lower 80s and lows in the lower 50s. Wednesday and Thursday will be sunny and cooler with afternoon highs in the upper 70s and lows in the low to mid 50s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower along with highs in the upper 70s.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

