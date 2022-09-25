Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

US spy satellite launched into orbit from California

In this photo released by United Launch Alliance, a classified satellite for the U.S. National...
In this photo released by United Launch Alliance, a classified satellite for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office is launched into orbit aboard a United Launch Alliance Delta 4 Heavy rocket on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California's Santa Barbara County. It was the last launch of a Delta 4 from the West Coast.(United Launch Alliance via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. (AP) — A classified satellite for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office launched into orbit aboard a United Launch Alliance Delta 4 Heavy rocket on Saturday.

The NROL-91 spy satellite lifted off at 3:25 p.m. from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California’s Santa Barbara County.

It was the last launch of a Delta 4 from the West Coast. Additional launches are planned from Florida before the Deltas are replaced by ULA’s next-generation Vulcan Centaur rockets.

The Delta IV Heavy configuration first launched in December 2004. This was the 387th flight of a Delta rocket since 1960 and the 95th and final launch from Vandenberg.

The National Reconnaissance Office is the government agency in charge of developing, building, launching and maintaining U.S. spy satellites that provide intelligence data to policymakers, the intelligence community and Defense Department.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keith Houston Jr.
Man arrested after Collierville officer injured during hit-and-run
Proud Boys seen protesting outside the Memphis Museum of Science and History (MoSH) right...
Memphis Museum’s Drag Show & Dance Party canceled last-minute amid Proud Boys presence
JT Young
MLGW President and CEO J.T. Young resigns
Suspects hit a police car and drove off
Three men arrested after police chase, police say
The scene at the apartment complex at Poplar and Belvedere.
Police investigate several Midtown shootings believed to be connected

Latest News

This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows...
Florida emergency declared as Tropical Storm Ian strengthens
St. Jude held their annual walk and run for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month with surprise...
Annual St. Jude walk and run in Memphis
The U.S. carrier USS Ronald Reagan is escorted as it arrives in Busan, South Korea, Friday,...
South Korea says North Korea test-fired missile toward sea
Berclair neighborhood watch leaders say the biggest problem is homelessness, drugs, and crime.
Memphis leaders help to clean up Berclair neighborhood