Tropical Storm Ian expected to rapidly strengthen Sunday, hit Florida next week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tropical Storm Ian is about to undergo rapid intensification into a major hurricane

Explosive strengthening is forecast to begin later Sunday and Ian is expected to reach major hurricane strength by late Monday or Monday night before it reaches western Cuba.

Currently, maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph with higher gusts.

On the forecast track, the center of Ian is forecast to pass well southwest of Jamaica Sunday, and pass near or west of the Cayman Islands early Monday.

Ian will then move near or over western Cuba Monday night and early Tuesday and emerge over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday.

Ian is expected to remain a major hurricane when it moves generally northward across the eastern Gulf of Mexico during the middle of the week.

NHC Track of Ian as of 6 AM CT Sunday, Sept 25, 2022 (WMC)

Regardless of Ian’s exact track and intensity, there is a risk of dangerous storm surge, hurricane-force winds, and heavy rainfall along the west coast of Florida and the Florida Panhandle by the middle of the week, and residents in Florida should ensure they have their hurricane plan in place, follow any advice given by local officials, and closely monitor updates to the forecast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) says.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency for all 67 counties.

