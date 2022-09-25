Tropical Storm Ian expected to become a Major Hurricane, hit Florida next week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A TROPICAL STORM WATCH has been issued for the Lower Florida Keys Sunday evening.

This, ahead of strengthening tonight, followed by more rapid intensification on Monday and Tuesday.

Ian is forecast to become a hurricane on Monday and a major hurricane on Tuesday.

On the forecast track, the center of Ian is expected to pass near or west of the Cayman Islands on Monday, and near or over western Cuba Monday night and early Tuesday.

Ian will then emerge over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday where it is expected to become a major hurricane.

NHC Track as of 6 PM CT Sunday, Sept 25, 2022 (wmc)

Regardless of Ian’s exact track and intensity, there is a risk of dangerous storm surge, hurricane-force winds, and heavy rainfall along the west coast of Florida and the Florida Panhandle by the middle of this week, and residents in Florida should ensure they have their hurricane plan in place.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency for all 67 counties.

