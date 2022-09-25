Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Tropical Storm Ian expected to become a Major Hurricane, hit Florida next week

RECORDED AT 5:30 PM CT SUNDAY, SEPT 25, 2022
By Erin Thomas and Brittney Bryant
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A TROPICAL STORM WATCH has been issued for the Lower Florida Keys Sunday evening.

This, ahead of strengthening tonight, followed by more rapid intensification on Monday and Tuesday.

Ian is forecast to become a hurricane on Monday and a major hurricane on Tuesday.

On the forecast track, the center of Ian is expected to pass near or west of the Cayman Islands on Monday, and near or over western Cuba Monday night and early Tuesday.

Ian will then emerge over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday where it is expected to become a major hurricane.

NHC Track as of 6 PM CT Sunday, Sept 25, 2022
NHC Track as of 6 PM CT Sunday, Sept 25, 2022(wmc)

Regardless of Ian’s exact track and intensity, there is a risk of dangerous storm surge, hurricane-force winds, and heavy rainfall along the west coast of Florida and the Florida Panhandle by the middle of this week, and residents in Florida should ensure they have their hurricane plan in place.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency for all 67 counties.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keith Houston Jr.
Man arrested after Collierville officer injured during hit-and-run
Proud Boys seen protesting outside the Memphis Museum of Science and History (MoSH) right...
Memphis Museum’s Drag Show & Dance Party canceled last-minute amid Proud Boys presence
Suspects hit a police car and drove off
Three men arrested after police chase, police say
Bodycam video shows the moment a train hit a police cruiser while a woman in custody sat inside...
GRAPHIC: Woman hit by train while in police cruiser parked on tracks
MOSH drag show canceled by protest.
Attendees react to MOSH drag show canceled by protest

Latest News

WMC First Alert Weather
Your First Alert to cooler days ahead
et
Sunday evening Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - Sept 25, 2022
et
Sunday evening Tropical Update - Ian
Rainbow Southeast of Lincoln 5:30 p.m. 5/8, 6 miles southeast of Lincoln
Breakdown: Why do rainbows appear?