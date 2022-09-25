Memphis moves to 3-1 with 44-34 win over North Texas

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -On a day where their offense wasn’t at their best, Memphis rode a few game-changing defensive plays to a 44-34 win over future conference rivals North Texas. The Tigers improve to 3-1 this season.

All 21 points in the second half for Memphis came off turnovers. Jaylon Allen returned an interception 39 yards for a touchdown early in the third quarter, then Zay Cullens had a pick-six of his own in the first minute of the fourth. Cullens then recovered a fumble on the Mean Green’s next drive, and Brandon Thomas cashed in off the turnover with his second touchdown of the game.

Seth Henigan came back to earth against his hometown team after consecutive spectacular performances. The sophomore QB threw for two touchdowns, but had just 141 passing yards and also threw his first interception of the season.

The Memphis rushing attack was strong for a second straight week, running for 193 yards on 4.4 yards per carry.

The Tigers remain home to take on Temple in an AAC showdown next Saturday.

