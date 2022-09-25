Annual St. Jude walk and run in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - For Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, St. Jude held their annual walk and run events in Memphis and across the country.

Over 3,400 runners and walkers participated in the event at Shelby Farms this Saturday morning.

There was a surprise performance from Memphian, Al Capone for the annual walk and run event.

Rapper, Al Capone says the idea came after he toured St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, so he decided to use his gifts to give back.

Al Capone said, “What better song to do that than the Whoop That!”

Chief Marketing and Experience Officer for ALSAC Emily Callahan says, “events like the St. Jude Walk and Run helps keep St. Jude’s mission true to their beginnings, that no family will get a bill for the cost of treatment, housing, travel, or food.”

Callahan also says, “Because we want our families to focus on helping their child live. And that’s what our donors make possible. Finding cures and saving children.”

One runner at the event, named Lisa came to St. Jude in 1995 when she was diagnosed with leukemia.

A few years later, Lisa relapsed and returned to St. Jude for treatment.

Lisa beat cancer both times, but years later, her son was diagnosed with leukemia.

In the middle of his battle, her daughter was diagnosed with Leukemia as well.

Lisa says she walks because “Our history is very, very long. St. Jude means so much to us. Just look at the outcome, because of St. Jude, we’re out here today.”

