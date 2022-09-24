World class musicians performing at CancerBlows event

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - World-class musicians will perform at the CancerBlows event honoring a former member of the Memphis Symphony Orchestra.

Brass players will perform at the event benefiting cancer research and patient support programs.

“Today, we’re here doing master classes and workshop clinics as a part of a big celebration slash fundraiser for our great friend Ryan Anthony. And what better way to do it than with music.” said a musician.

Niki Anthony, Executive Director of Cancer Blows and Ryan Anthony Foundation, said, “The idea of CancerBlows came from my husband, who was a trumpet player. CancerBlows is the coming together of as many trumpet players as we can humanly possible stuff on the stage to raise money and awareness for cancer research, and hopefully, eventually find a cure for blood cancers.”

Niki Anthony says that Ryan Anthony was diagnosed with cancer in 2012 and that he was trapped in their bedroom for six weeks. He couldn’t see his kids or play his horn.

He said, “that once he was healthy again, I just really want to stand on a stage with all of you, and we will play a concert together.”

Another musician said, “CancerBlows Foundation has been very great to send us here and to allow us to perform. And this is in honor of Ryan as well.”

The CancerBlows Benefit Concert takes place tomorrow night at the Cannon Center from 5-8 p.m.

Tickets are available through Ticket Master and use code RIVER 24 for a discount.

