Vols ready for ranked matchup vs Gators

(WMC Action News 5)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Big One on the Hill in Knoxville on Saturday has No. 11 Tennessee hosting the Florida Gators, who are ranked 20th this week.

Vols Head Coach Josh Heupel says the Gator Game is one UT fans and players always point to.

“These are the kinds of matchups we talk about,” he said. “Both teams coming in ranked. We’ve got college gameday on our campus. A sold-out stadium to play in. It’s what you come to school here for.” 

Kickoff for the Vols and Gators is at 2:30 pm on Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville.

