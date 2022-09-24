Tropical Storm Ian expected to become a hurricane, hit Florida next week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tropical Storm Ian is strengthening Saturday morning as it moves westward over the central Caribbean.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 45 mph with higher gusts. Ian is expected to become a hurricane by Sunday night.

On the forecast track, the center of Ian is forecast to move across the central Caribbean Sea Saturday, pass southwest of Jamaica on Sunday, and pass near or over the Cayman Islands Sunday night and early Monday.

A HURRICANE WATCH has been issued for the Cayman Islands and a TROPICAL STORM WATCH has been issued for Jamaica.

Ian is likely to be near major hurricane intensity when it approaches western Cuba on Monday. Since Ian is not expected to remain over Cuba long, little weakening is expected due to that land interaction, and the forecast again shows Ian as a major hurricane over the eastern Gulf when it is approaching the west coast of Florida.

There is still a lot of uncertainty regarding timing and impacts for the Florida coast, but regardless, expect an increase in rainfall and potential wind impacts as early as Monday night and potentially lasting through Wednesday. Residents in Cuba, the Florida Keys, and the Florida peninsula should ensure they have their hurricane plan in place and closely monitor forecast updates through the weekend.

