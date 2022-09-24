Tigers look to unleash offense against North Texas

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Tigers play their first afternoon game at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium on Saturday, hosting future American Athletic Conference member North Texas.

The Mean Green come in two and two on the season with wins over UTEP and Texas Southern, and losses to SMU and UNLV.

The Tigers, at 2-1, are showing the offensive fireworks UofM fans have gotten used to over the last decade.

Offensive Coordinator Tim Cramsey says there is more to come.

“There’s things we feel we can take advantage of,” he said. “There are formations we feel can get guys one-on-one, and we’re going to try and do that. We are going with what we feel is a good game plan. We need to execute it really well.”

Kickoff for the Tigers and Mean Green is at 2:30 pm on Saturday at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.