Three men arrested after police chase, police say

Suspects hit a police car and drove off
Suspects hit a police car and drove off(Memphis Police Department)
By Christopher Cheatham
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The police arrested three men in Southaven after a police chase, police said.

On September 22, 2022, at 1:48 p.m., officers, while patrolling, ran the tag number on a black Nissan Maxima on 4145 Neely Rd. at a Marathon Gas station.

The tag came back stolen, and officers approached the vehicle.

The three men drove off, hitting a police car and almost hitting a police officer.

An officer shot the vehicle one time, and the vehicle took off.

Officers chased the vehicle through Raines Station through Southaven, Miss.

The suspects stopped at 3701 Jordan Meadows and got out of the vehicle, and fled.

After officers chased the three men, they arrested the suspects, Denzel Chaffen, Justin Dixon, and Justin Jackson.

All suspects were taken to Southaven PD jail.

