Redbirds’ player breaks Cardinals MILB home run record

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Redbirds player hit a home run Friday night at AutoZone Park against Gwinnett.

But, it’s not just any home run. It’s Moises Gomez’s 38th round-tripper of the year. That, my friends, is a St. Louis Cardinals Minor League Record.

It’s also the most hit in the triple-a this year.

Zach Randolph will be signing autographs on Redbirds/Grizzlies Jersey night beginning at 1:30 p.m. at AutoZone Park.

