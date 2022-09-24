Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Redbirds’ player breaks Cardinals MILB home run record

Redbirds vs Gwinnett
Redbirds vs Gwinnett(Action News 5)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Redbirds player hit a home run Friday night at AutoZone Park against Gwinnett.

But, it’s not just any home run. It’s Moises Gomez’s 38th round-tripper of the year. That, my friends, is a St. Louis Cardinals Minor League Record.

It’s also the most hit in the triple-a this year.

Zach Randolph will be signing autographs on Redbirds/Grizzlies Jersey night beginning at 1:30 p.m. at AutoZone Park.

