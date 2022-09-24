Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Names of victims in suburban Chicago shooting released

A suburban Chicago high school community deals with tragedy after a deadly family shooting and fire. (WLS)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAK FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The names of three people found shot outside a suburban Chicago home and the man believed to have killed them before fatally shooting himself have been released.

They were identified Friday by the Cook County medical examiner’s office as 44-year-old Carlos Gomez, 43-year-old Lupe Gomez, 22-year-old Briana Rodriguez and 20-year-old Emilio Rodriguez.

Autopsies were expected Saturday.

Police have not said specifically who did the shooting but indicated it was the person found inside the house.

Officers responding to reports of gunfire early Friday found three victims outside the house in Oak Forest, about 25 miles south of Chicago.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JT Young
MLGW President and CEO J.T. Young resigns
Proud Boys seen protesting outside the Memphis Museum of Science and History (MoSH) right...
Memphis Museum’s Drag Show & Dance Party canceled last-minute amid Proud Boys presence
FedEx to cut back on FedEx Express cost as much as 1.7 billion.
FedEx to cut $2 billion in costs
The scene at the apartment complex at Poplar and Belvedere.
Police investigate several Midtown shootings believed to be connected
The embattled Shelby County Clerk gave an update on the backlog her office faces, as well as...
Legislation announced that would ease the process of recalling Shelby County Clerk

Latest News

This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows...
DeSantis declares emergency as storm expected to hit Florida
Residents work to clear debris in the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona, in Hamilton, Bermuda,...
Fiona washes houses away, knocks out power in Canada
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President...
Russians strike Ukraine as Kremlin-staged votes continue
The mission will test the new space launch system rocket, Orion spacecraft and other components...
NASA delays moon rocket launch due to potential hurricane