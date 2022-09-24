Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Mother charged with attempted murder after throwing child off bridge, police say

Louisiana police say a mother is accused of throwing her child off a bridge. (Source: WVUE)
By WVUE Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUMA, La. (WVUE/Gray News) - A woman in Louisiana is accused of throwing her child off a bridge Friday evening.

WVUE reports the Houma Police Department received a call around 5 p.m. regarding a mother throwing her 18-month-old child off the Liberty Street Bridge before jumping into the water herself.

Police said the boy is expected to recover after he was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Authorities identified the mother as Asha Randolph. Houma police said the incident remains under investigation, but Randolph has been arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder.

Copyright 2022 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keith Houston Jr.
Man arrested after Collierville officer injured during hit-and-run
Proud Boys seen protesting outside the Memphis Museum of Science and History (MoSH) right...
Memphis Museum’s Drag Show & Dance Party canceled last-minute amid Proud Boys presence
JT Young
MLGW President and CEO J.T. Young resigns
The scene at the apartment complex at Poplar and Belvedere.
Police investigate several Midtown shootings believed to be connected
Suspects hit a police car and drove off
Three men arrested after police chase, police say

Latest News

Berclair neighborhood watch leaders say the biggest problem is homelessness, drugs, and crime.
Memphis leaders help to clean up Berclair neighborhood
Saturday evening weather update
Saturday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-September 24, 2022
Memphis leaders help to clean up Berclair neighborhood
Memphis leaders help to clean up Berclair neighborhood
Is a beer shortage on tap? Inflation and supply chain pressures on brewers are intensifying.
Is a beer shortage on tap? Inflation, supply chain pressures intensifying for brewers