Memphis Museum’s Drag Show & Dance Party canceled last-minute amid Proud Boys presence

Proud Boys seen protesting outside the Memphis Museum of Science and History (MoSH) right before the museum's scheduled family-friendly drag show.(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Museum of Science and History’s (MoSH’s) Memphis Proud Drag Show & Dance Party was canceled Friday night, right after it was scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

No reason was given for the last-minute cancelation of the family-friendly show, but there was an unexpected presence of Proud Boy members seen protesting outside the museum as the show was supposed to begin.

Friday’s event was to be MoSH’s first-ever drag show, announced during the museum’s Summer of Pride programming.

Police say this is the first time they’ve seen The Proud Boys in Memphis.

Whether or not the show is to be rescheduled is undetermined.

