Memphis leaders help to clean up Berclair neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis leaders, police, and community organizations help to clean up the Berclair neighborhood with a community walk.

The Chief of Police said, “A lot of the issues in the community sort of cross police and cross code enforcement and cross the health department, so this is a good opportunity for us to be out here and just see myriad of problems and concerns our community members have.”

Berclair neighborhood watch leaders say the biggest problem is homelessness, drugs, and crime.

Many others say people are desperate, living in vacant homes and at the abandoned cemetery.

“And maybe finding a solution to the homeless problem and figuring out what we can do as a community, a nation because it’s everywhere it’s sad.” Said the chairman of the neighborhood watch.

The Chief of Police said, “Whether it’s a police issue or something else that’s plaguing our community, pick up the telephone, because, you know, broken windows attract other kinds of problems trash attracts other kinds of problems, so we just ask everybody to just be engaged.”

