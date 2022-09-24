Friday Football Fever 2022 Week 6

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Friday Football Fever matchups score.

Friday marked the full slate of games in the Mid-South and we have full coverage of the week’s biggest games.

We will have it at 10 p.m. every Friday night.

Here are the scores from Sept. 23.

Center Hill 9 vs. Southaven 34

Fairley 42 vs. Oakhaven 39

Houston 35 vs. Germantown 24

Olive Branch 37 vs. Desoto Central 21

Collierville 26 vs. Whitehaven 21

