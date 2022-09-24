Friday Football Fever 2022 Week 6
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Friday Football Fever matchups score.
Friday marked the full slate of games in the Mid-South and we have full coverage of the week’s biggest games.
We will have it at 10 p.m. every Friday night.
Here are the scores from Sept. 23.
- Center Hill 9 vs. Southaven 34
- Fairley 42 vs. Oakhaven 39
- Houston 35 vs. Germantown 24
- Olive Branch 37 vs. Desoto Central 21
- Collierville 26 vs. Whitehaven 21
