CPD officer injured after hit-and-run, suspect wanted

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Collierville Police Department and Shelby County Sherriff’s Office are working together to find a suspect wanted for a hit-and-run that injured an officer.

SCSO contacted CPD around 2:26 a.m. to locate a suspect involved in a shooting.

The first officer arrived at the Fairfield Inn on Collierville Road where the suspect’s car was found.

CPD said as the officer approached the vehicle, the suspect drove toward the officer, forcing the officer onto the hood of the suspect’s vehicle.

As the suspect drove away, the officer fell off of the vehicle, and the suspect drove over the officer, said police.

Officer was transported in critical condition to Regional One.

The suspect vehicle is a 2017 white Chevy Corvette, Tenn. tag 5P92H5, and fled the scene in an unknown direction.

During the incident, CPD said the officer shot at the suspect.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation will investigate the incident.

If anyone sees the vehicle, CPD asks to not approach but to call (901) 853-3207 or your local law enforcement agency.

