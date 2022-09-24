Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

CPD officer injured after hit-and-run, suspect wanted

2017 white Chevy Corvette, TN tag 5P92H5
2017 white Chevy Corvette, TN tag 5P92H5(CPD)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Collierville Police Department and Shelby County Sherriff’s Office are working together to find a suspect wanted for a hit-and-run that injured an officer.

SCSO contacted CPD around 2:26 a.m. to locate a suspect involved in a shooting.

The first officer arrived at the Fairfield Inn on Collierville Road where the suspect’s car was found.

CPD said as the officer approached the vehicle, the suspect drove toward the officer, forcing the officer onto the hood of the suspect’s vehicle.

As the suspect drove away, the officer fell off of the vehicle, and the suspect drove over the officer, said police.

Officer was transported in critical condition to Regional One.

The suspect vehicle is a 2017 white Chevy Corvette, Tenn. tag 5P92H5, and fled the scene in an unknown direction.

During the incident, CPD said the officer shot at the suspect.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation will investigate the incident.

If anyone sees the vehicle, CPD asks to not approach but to call (901) 853-3207 or your local law enforcement agency.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JT Young
MLGW President and CEO J.T. Young resigns
Proud Boys seen protesting outside the Memphis Museum of Science and History (MoSH) right...
Memphis Museum’s Drag Show & Dance Party canceled last-minute amid Proud Boys presence
FedEx to cut back on FedEx Express cost as much as 1.7 billion.
FedEx to cut $2 billion in costs
The scene at the apartment complex at Poplar and Belvedere.
Police investigate several Midtown shootings believed to be connected
The embattled Shelby County Clerk gave an update on the backlog her office faces, as well as...
Legislation announced that would ease the process of recalling Shelby County Clerk

Latest News

et
Saturday morning Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - Sept 24, 2022
Friday Football Fever 2022 Week 6
Friday Football Fever 2022 Week 6
MOSH drag show canceled by protest.
Attendees react to MOSH drag show canceled by protest
Collierville Strong
Collierville community comes together one year after tragedy