Cold front brings rain and thunderstorms tonight followed by a great streak of fall weather

By Ron Childers
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After a day of near record heat, rain and thunderstorms move in tonight and early tomorrow. Sunday will still be warmer than average, but much cooler air will stream in tomorrow night making for some mild days and cool nights.

TONIGHT: Scattered Rain and Thunderstorms with a South wind at 5 to 10 MPH and overnight lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

SUNDAY: Early Morning Showers then becoming Mostly Sunny with a North wind at 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the mid 80s to near 90.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Clear with a light North wind and lows in the lower 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be sunny with high temperatures in the mid 80s and overnight lows in the mid 50s. Tuesday will be sunny with highs in the lower 80s and lows in the lower 50s. Wednesday and Thursday will be sunny and cooler with afternoon highs in the upper 70s and lows in the low to mid 50s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower along with highs in the upper 70s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

