The 90s return to the Mid-South today, but a cold front is on the way

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A southerly flow will bring a return in Summer-like temperatures to start the weekend. That will be followed by a cold front tonight that will bring showers and much cooler temperatures for the start of next week.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy with a slight chance of an evening shower, a Southwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH, and afternoon highs in the low to mid 90s.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with scattered showers, a light South wind, and lows near 70.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy with a slight chance of a shower early in the day along with highs in the upper 80 and lows in the lower 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the lower 80s and lows in the upper 50s. Tuesday will be sunny with highs near 80 and overnight lows in the mid 50s. Wednesday and Thursday will be sunny each day with afternoon highs in the upper 70s and overnight lows in the lower 50s. Friday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs near 80.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

