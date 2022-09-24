Advertise with Us
901 FC gets win ar Louisville, tightens race for USL east crown

901 FC
901 FC(Action News 5)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis 901 FC played Louisville City for a 1 vs 2 matchup Friday night for supremacy in the United Soccer League’s Eastern Division.

The 901 came in 5 points back, and Louisville gets on past Trey Muse early in the second half for the first goal against 901 FC in almost three full games.

The 901 battles back. Aaron Molloy chips one into the box, Luis Fernando Settles, and left for Derrick Dodson to pick up the trash right in front. Goal Memphis, they are level at 1-1.

Memphis had extra time. It’s the 94 minutes and time is running out. Molloy got the ball in the Box, it finally found the head of Graham Smith for the game-winning goal. Memphis 901 FC wins it.

The final score is 2-1. The 901 is 19-4-7, just 2 points out of first place and with one more game than Louisville left on the schedule.

The next match will be in Miami on October 1.

