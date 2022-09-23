Your First Alert to a weekend warmup

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A nice and cool day in store for the Mid-South as we finish off the work week, but this will be short lived as temperatures will climb back into the 90s tomorrow. Another cold front moves in by Sunday, giving us another shot of cool, Fall air for next week.

NORMAL HIGH: 84

NORMAL LOW: 64

TODAY: Becoming mostly sunny. High: 84 degrees. Winds: East at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Winds: Northeast at 10 to 15 mph.

WEEKEND: Temperatures will rebound to the mid 90s for Saturday with sun and clouds. Rain will arrive overnight Saturday into early Sunday as a cold front moves into the area. Some rain will also be possible in the afternoon. With more clouds and showers, highs will be in the upper 80s Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: Behind Sunday’s cold front, temperatures will drop and it will finally start feeling like Fall. Highs will be around 80 degrees on Monday and Tuesday and then only in the upper 70s Wednesday and Thursday. Low temperatures will be in the 50s next week.

