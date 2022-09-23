Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Your First Alert to a weekend warmup

By Erin Thomas
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A nice and cool day in store for the Mid-South as we finish off the work week, but this will be short lived as temperatures will climb back into the 90s tomorrow. Another cold front moves in by Sunday, giving us another shot of cool, Fall air for next week.

  • NORMAL HIGH: 84
  • NORMAL LOW: 64

TODAY: Becoming mostly sunny. High: 84 degrees. Winds: East at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Winds: Northeast at 10 to 15 mph.

WEEKEND: Temperatures will rebound to the mid 90s for Saturday with sun and clouds. Rain will arrive overnight Saturday into early Sunday as a cold front moves into the area. Some rain will also be possible in the afternoon. With more clouds and showers, highs will be in the upper 80s Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: Behind Sunday’s cold front, temperatures will drop and it will finally start feeling like Fall. Highs will be around 80 degrees on Monday and Tuesday and then only in the upper 70s Wednesday and Thursday. Low temperatures will be in the 50s next week.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joe Wilhite, 36.
Suspect dead after Cordova barricade situation
Former inmate claims prisoners are being treated unfairly.
‘Dogs in a cage’: Former inmate shares concerns over conditions at 201 Poplar
Joseph Blodgett
Former MSCS teacher charged with sex crimes against children
A man is being charged with second-degree murder after shooting victim multiple times at Cedar...
Man charged with second-degree murder after shooting victim repeatedly, police say
Wanda Halbert gives update on backlog at clerk’s office
WATCH: Wanda Halbert gives update on backlog at clerk’s office

Latest News

Tropical Depression Nine will strengthen into a hurricane before it moves into the Gulf of...
Tropical depression forecasted to hit Florida next week
bb
First Alert update on tropical depression that could hit Florida - 9/23
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Friday Morning Weather 9/23
WMC First Alert Weather
Finally feeling like Fall today, but temperatures climb this weekend