Tropical depression forecasted to hit Florida next week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A tropical system continues to strengthen in the Caribbean this week. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is forecasting Tropical Depression Nine to strengthen into a hurricane early next week. It will be named Hermine.

Tropical Depression Nine will strengthen into a hurricane before it moves into the Gulf of Mexico next week (wmc)

Current weather data brings it west over the weekend and then turning north as a hurricane by Monday. The NHC’s official track brings it into Cuba as a category two hurricane on Monday night and then into southern Florida by Wednesday morning. Newest data shows the hurricane making an eastward turn into the Atlantic after making landfall in Florida.

With warm ocean waters, conditions are prime for hurricane development and areas in Florida will need to monitor this system closely.

