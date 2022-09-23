Tiger women’s soccer gets draw on road

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Tigers Women’s Soccer Team is back in American Athletic Conference at Cincinnati Thursday night.

The Tigers have had trouble with the Bearcats before, but they broke out on top in the second minute as AAC Pre-Season Player of the Year Saorla Miller found the back of the net to give the UofM a 1-Nil lead.

Cincy tied it at the break, but Mya Jones put Memphis back in front midway second half with a 61st-minute goal off a sweeping kick from the right side.

2-1 Tigers!

Memphis couldn’t hold on but did get points out of the match. Final Score ends in a 2-2 tie.

The Tigers will be back on the road again on Oct. 6 when they face off with the Bulls of South Florida in Tampa.

