Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

THP trooper shot during traffic stop on I-24 in Coffee Co.

TBI has taken over the investigation as the trooper remains hospitalized.
By Tony Garcia
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 6:02 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper was shot on Thursday night following a traffic stop in Coffee County.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), a THP trooper stopped a vehicle going west on I-24 around 11 p.m. on Thursday. The vehicle drove off and shots were fired from inside the car, striking the THP trooper’s vehicle.

The suspect’s vehicle was stopped again when spike strips were deployed, causing the suspect to exit the vehicle and open fire, striking one of the troopers. The suspect was hit when troopers returned fire on the interstate.

The trooper was transported to a Nashville hospital for treatment, while the suspect was taken to a hospital in Chattanooga.

The scene was cleared and I-24 was reopened early Friday morning.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joe Wilhite, 36.
Suspect dead after Cordova barricade situation
Former inmate claims prisoners are being treated unfairly.
‘Dogs in a cage’: Former inmate shares concerns over conditions at 201 Poplar
Joseph Blodgett
Former MSCS teacher charged with sex crimes against children
A man is being charged with second-degree murder after shooting victim multiple times at Cedar...
Man charged with second-degree murder after shooting victim repeatedly, police say
Wanda Halbert gives update on backlog at clerk’s office
WATCH: Wanda Halbert gives update on backlog at clerk’s office

Latest News

Mississippi native impresses John Legend with Southern rock tune on ‘The Voice’
Mississippi native impresses John Legend with Southern rock tune on ‘The Voice’
JT Young
MLGW President and CEO J.T. Young resigns
bb
First Alert update on tropical depression that could hit Florida - 9/23
Collierville Kroger
Collierville Strong: Mid-South remembers victims of Kroger mass shooting 1 year later
First responders on scene of Collierville mass shooting
First responders recall response to Collierville mass shooting after year to reflect