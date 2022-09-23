THP trooper shot during traffic stop on I-24 in Coffee Co.

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper was shot on Thursday night following a traffic stop in Coffee County.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), a THP trooper stopped a vehicle going west on I-24 around 11 p.m. on Thursday. The vehicle drove off and shots were fired from inside the car, striking the THP trooper’s vehicle.

The suspect’s vehicle was stopped again when spike strips were deployed, causing the suspect to exit the vehicle and open fire, striking one of the troopers. The suspect was hit when troopers returned fire on the interstate.

The trooper was transported to a Nashville hospital for treatment, while the suspect was taken to a hospital in Chattanooga.

The scene was cleared and I-24 was reopened early Friday morning.

DEVELOPING: TBI special agents continue to investigate a shooting that occurred following a traffic stop on Interstate 24 in Coffee County last night, involving a subject and a THP trooper. Both were injured in the incident and hospitalized.



